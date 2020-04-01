Return of 3 Alaska ferries delayed due to coronavirus crisis

Three Alaska Marine Highway System vessels, scheduled to return to service in April, will not be back in rotation until mid-May at the earliest, the State of Alaska Department of Transportation said in a release Wednesday.

Alaska Marine Highway Vessels M/V Columbia, M/V Kennicott and M/V Tustumena, all considered mainline ferries, were scheduled to return to service in April. All three were meant to leave the Ketchikan Shipyard and to resume service over the next few weeks.

Instead, ship crew levels have been moved down to the minimum required for care and the start schedule has been pushed back due to concerns over coronavirus, as well as effects of local and state mandates.

A big contributor to the change is emergency orders from across Alaska. State officials have also put restrictions on travel to and from communities statewide, but certain towns and villages have taken greater precautions. Limits implemented by the communities of Angoon and Hoonah, for example, and diminished traffic demand prompted AMHS to reduce service to those communities. Changes are in place to provide only essential grocery deliveries there until the public health crisis is over.

Safety certifications and checks of the three vessels, officials said, also much be completed before any ship sets sail.

"AMHS crew must first return to Ketchikan to provision the vessels and complete practice drills for required safety certifications before service can resume," according to the release from DOT. "Given the current protocols in place, that is not feasible at this time. As a result, the Columbia, Kennicott, and Tustumena will not return to service as previously scheduled."

All passengers are being notified and rebooked or refunded as necessary, officials said.

DOT also said in its release Tuesday that AMHS is extending its waiving of cancellation fees for any reservation until May 1, 2020. To make changes or cancel a trip, you can call (800) 642-0066 or call your local AMHS terminal.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.