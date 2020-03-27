Roger Branson drops out of Assembly Race, endorses Stephany Jeffers

Roger Branson, one of the three candidates in the race for Anchorage Assembly Seat C in Eagle River/Chugiak, has dropped out and endorsed fellow candidate Stephany Jeffers.

In a press release Monday, Branson asked his friends and family in District Two (Eagle River/Chugiak) to "embrace" Jeffers as their next assemblyperson.

Branson cited concerns about his health and his susceptibility to the novel coronavirus as his reason for dropping out.

In an earlier interview with KTUU, Branson had described himself as a single-issue candidate, focusing on mental health services and reducing the stigma associated with being perceived as mentally ill. Rather than run to win, he said he hoped by being a part of the race he would highlight the other two candidates’ positions on that issue.

Jeffers has described herself as a moderate and previously ran for state house under the democratic ticket in 2018, losing to incumbent Cathy Tilton in the general election. Her opponent in the race is Jamie Allard, a conservative who also ran for state house in 2018, losing in the primary to Rep. Kelly Merrick.

