Rookie musher Quince Mountain withdrawn from race

Rookie Iditarod musher Quince Mountain's time on the Iditarod trail has come to an end.

Race marshal Mark Nordman made the call around 11:38 a.m. to withdraw Mountain from the race at the Unalakleet checkpoint.

Nordman made the decision based on rule 36 of the official Iditarod race rules regarding competitiveness.

Rule 36 -- Competitiveness: A team may be withdrawn that is out of the competition and is not in

a position to make a valid effort to compete. The Race Marshal may consider, but is not limited to,

weather, trail conditions and the overall pace of the Race when invoking this rule. A musher whose

conduct, constitutes an unreasonable risk of harm to him/her, dogs or other persons may also be

withdrawn.



Mountain had 14 dogs in harness at the time of the withdrawal.

Both Mountain and his race team are in good health.

