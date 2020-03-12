Ruby, first checkpoint on the Yukon River

With the leaders of the Iditarod in Cripple, the next checkpoint will be Ruby, seventy-five miles away. The community of Ruby is preparing to welcome mushers back to their town for the first time since 2017.

Ruby is the first checkpoint on the Yukon River.

"It's very special to go down to the checkpoint late at night when it's very quiet, and just watch the mushers interact with their dogs and it's so silent," says Katie Kangas, First Chief of Ruby. "That is the beauty of the Iditarod... that these people come into our backyard."

During the years when mushers run the northern route, Ruby is the first checkpoint on the Yukon River. The first musher to reach the Yukon is served a home-cooked meal. Locals say they're excited to have the race in their town.

"They haven't come through here for 3-4 years so it's more exciting to see these new mushers that are coming in, and to see how they are faring in their training and improvements," says Billy McCarty, Jr. Traditional Chief of Ruby.

The last time the northern route was run through Ruby was 2016. That year, Brent Sass reached Ruby at 1:38 a.m. Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.