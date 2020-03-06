Rural schools prepare for potential COVID-19 outbreaks

While they may be some of the most isolated communities in the world, there’s still much concern across Alaskan villages amid COVID-19 concerns. In particular, there’s a lot of questions around how rural schools should be preparing as major hubs in the communities where they are located.

Todd Brocious, the School Health and Safety Education Administrator for the Department of Education said that preparation in village schools looks similar to urban areas.

That means they’re communicating with state and local health officials on a daily basis, monitoring COVID-19 reports very closely, and telling the students and staff to be practicing good hygiene.

There are some additional challenges to consider when healthcare services are few and far between in the bush as well.

“Clearly there are going to be different sets of resources available meaning that many of the support structures that you would find in a city don’t exist rurally,” Brocious said.

On a regular basis these days, he said that the DOE is communicating to different districts to figure out what kind of needs they have and how they can help meet them. They’ve set up a consultation line for districts with questions to reach out to them at any time.

Brocious said that each school in Alaska is working with the department along with DHSS and local healthcare services to devise individual plans to respond to a potential outbreak.

The superintendent of the Lower Kuskokwim School District, Daniel Walker verified that rural planning for COVID-19 is similar to what other urban schools are doing to plan.

Spring break is coming up in Bethel where the district is located. While the kids are gone on vacations, he said that the custodial staff will be coming in to deep clean all the flat and most touched surfaces in the schools.

He said with planes being the main way of getting into town, spring break adds to the amount people are thinking about the threat of an outbreak.

To final close a school comes down to the superintendent of the district, he said. However when it comes to COVID-19 response plans there will be a consultation with health officials to decide if it truly needs to be done.

“We don’t want to close schools if we don’t have to,” Walker said, “but like any other illness, there have been times when we’ve had to.”

Make up work is more complicated in the village though, he said. They don’t have high-speed internet necessary to do online school-work readily available like in urban areas.

If it comes down to closure, he said they would likely have to schedule make up days or find a way to send the kids home with work to do while school is shut down.

