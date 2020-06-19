SCOTUS ruling a momentary relief for Alaskan DREAMer

Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling that President Trump can’t immediately end DACA and deport the approximately 700,000 young immigrants brought a bit of relief for Anchorage resident HJ Kim.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals shields people who were brought to the United States as children without legal status from deportation while they work or are in school and meet other provisions. The program was started under President Obama, but Congress has not put it into law.

Kim first saw the news of the court’s decision on Facebook.

“I was feeling a little unrealistic. I wanted to verify if this was correct, or if it was just another troll,” Kim said. “And after that, I kind of teared up a little bit. And I wanted to celebrate, but at the same time this is not over yet. So I’m not yet celebrating, but I know this is a huge victory for us.”

The court’s ruling found that the DACA program is legal and that the president does have the authority to end it.

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that is provided a reasonable explanation for its action.”

Ultimately, the ruling gives Kim more time to work and raise her family without worrying about deportation.

“I may not be able to bring my son with me if I were to go back to Korea, because he is a U.S. citizen,” Kim said. “Although I have full custody of my child, without his father’s consent I would be kidnapping, so I’d definitely be a criminal.”

Friday President Trump said he would renew his efforts to end DACA. Though the Supreme Court ruling shows he has the authority to do so, the time it would require to end the program with proper legal procedure makes the future of DACA another issue that likely will depend on the outcome of November’s election.

“I really hope the people understand we’re not here to drain the tax money. We contribute tax,” Kim said. “All we want to do is to get an opportunity to become a green card holder, or ultimately citizens of the United States of America.”

