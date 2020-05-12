Salcha man swept away in Tanana River while trying to rescue dog

A Salcha man was swept away after he tried to save his dog in the Tanana River early Sunday afternoon.

According to Alaska State Troopers, Fairbanks-based Troopers were notified of a man submerged in the Tanana River shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say the man, later identified as 22-year-old Salcha resident Alfaz Sajd Khan, was fishing on the Tanana River Sunday when his dog entered the river. Khan entered the river to rescue his dog, which was able to make it back to shore. Khan was unable to self-recover.

He was last seen about 50 yards from the shore before becoming submerged in the river, and was not seen again.

Fairbanks AST, Wildlife Troopers, Helo 5, University Fire Department, and Airport Fire and Rescue responded to the area to help search for Khan, with assistance from PAWS Search and Rescue and Alaska Wilderness Search and Rescue to help search the water and shoreline.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.