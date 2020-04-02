Salmonfest announces it will wait to Memorial Day to see if it needs to cancel

There's hope if you've been looking forward to 2020 Salmonfest.

Organizers haven't canceled the festival yet, but say they'll make a decision soon.

In a statement released by Salmonfest Director Jim Stearns, he said as of right now, they are in no position to make a definitive decision about whether to cancel or postpone the 2020 festival at this time.

"We are targeting Memorial Day as our go-no go date, but we will certainly keep those who are interested updated as things progress," Stearns statement says.

He goes on to say that the Salmonfest administration and extended family, is, like most of us, concerned for our families, our friends, our communities, our livelihood, our nation and indeed, all of humanity.

