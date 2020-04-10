Salvation Army Alaska Division works to keep up with demand

The Salvation Army Alaska Division is considered essential services. It's business as usual for services like food boxes and delivering meals to seniors, but the numbers have gone up tremendously.

The Salvation Army Alaska Division is working to keep up with demand.

Major John Brackenbury said the number of food boxes almost quadrupled in some communities and home meals have also doubled in some locations and help is needed.

"We're really looking for individuals who can volunteer and either drive or be able to help pack food boxes and move that stuff around," he said.

Major Brackenbury also touched on donations. A photo posted on one of its store's Facebook page show a pile of clothes, goods and other items scattered all over the ground.

Major Brackenbury said while they appreciate those that want to donate items, now is not the time.

"So we would just encourage people to I know people have a lot of spare time on their hands and they're Spring cleaning and going through their garages and stuff. Just hang on to that for a few more weeks until at least things settle down and then we can re-accept those donations. It's bothersome when it gets left and people go through it because again the intent is not carried through and we don't see those items going to individuals who truly need it," he said.

The Salvation Army is in 17 communities across the state and they are providing assistance to people that need it. Those interested or needing more information should visit the website below.

Click here to here to learn more.

