San Francisco Bay Area counties issue shelter-in-place order

Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties have issued a shelter-in-place mandate affecting nearly 7 million people, including the city of San Francisco itself.

The order says residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday in a desperate attempt by officials to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It affects the counties of San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda and Contra Costa. In Southern California, the state's two largest counties - Los Angeles and San Diego - ordered bars to close and restaurants to stay open only for pickup, drive-thru or delivery orders.

