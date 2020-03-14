San Francisco-based Alaska Airlines employee tests positive for COVID-19

Alaska Airlines says a San Francisco-based customer service agent tested positive for COVID-19 Friday evening.

According to a statement released by the air carrier, the employee left work sick on Tuesday, March 10, and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 Friday evening.

The employee is quarantined, and is reportedly "recovering and doing well" according to Alaska Airlines, which said no additional information would be shared about the individual out of respect for their privacy.

This is a developing story.

