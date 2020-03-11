Sass is first into Cripple checkpoint, taking lead and chance at $3k in gold nuggets

Veteran Iditarod musher Brent Sass was first to arrive at the Cripple checkpoint on Wednesday, taking the lead in the 48th running of the Iditarod and snagging the chance at $3,000 in gold nuggets for being the first arrival.

The Iditarod said shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday that Sass had arrived to Cripple at 9:54 p.m. with 13 dogs in harness.

Sass has the choice of either a new Samsung Galaxy S20 with a year of service, or $3,000 in gold nuggets.

The trophy for the Dorothy G. Page Award, honoring the “Mother of the Iditarod," is made of Alaska birch and marble, and features a photo of Page. The trophy, the Iditarod said, remains year-round at Iditarod headquarters.

Sass' award will be presented again in Nome at the Iditarod awards banquet on Sunday, March 22, at the Nome Recreation Center.

