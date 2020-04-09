Saudi Arabia and Russia seek global deal to stabilize market

MOSCOW (AP) - Oil-producing countries including those of the OPEC cartel and Russia are trying to strike a global deal to pump less crude.
They are trying to limit a crash in prices that, while welcoming for consumers, has been straining government budgets and pushed energy companies toward bankruptcy.
Thursday’s videoconference is part of a series of talks to boost energy prices, which have more than halved since the start of the year amid a pricing war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
The drop was intensified when the coronavirus pandemic caused a further plunge in the demand.
The Russian government says it expects the United States to also cut production.
