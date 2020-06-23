Scattered showers along with some breezy conditions today

Mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 62 degrees.

Showery activity is expected to persist due to storm flow out of the east over the Alaska Range, Wrangells, and eastern Chugach mountains through much of the week.

Storms near the Alaska Peninsula are expected to move northeast early Tuesday morning and arrive at Prince William Sound by Wednesday. Rain totals through Wednesday could reach an inch in some areas like Whittier, and Cordova, with Seward seeing a little bit less due to some mountain blocking from the storms pushing in from the east.

Other noticeable weather impacts with these systems will be gusty Turnagain Arm winds bending into western Anchorage and over the Hillside area Tuesday afternoon and into the morning on Wednesday.

For the extended period, Friday through Monday, storms looks to be present over mainland Alaska Friday through Monday delivering various amounts of rain to certain areas compared to others.

This pattern will tend to favor partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions with showers from Southwest Alaska to Southcentral.

Mostly cloudy for Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 62 degrees as well as a 50 percent chance for scattered showers. Winds this afternoon will be out of the southeast at 15 mph but up to 35 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations.

Overnight we drop down to 49 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies as well as 15 mph winds out of the southeast but up to 35 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. There's still a 50 percent chance for scattered showers.

Mostly cloudy for Anchorage on Wednesday with a high of 63 degrees. Winds this afternoon will be out of the southeast at 15 mph but up to 30 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Overnight we drop down to 46 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies as well as 15 mph winds out of the southeast but up to 30 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with light winds while we warm up to 63 degrees.

