Some school districts extending Spring Break in response to COVID-19 threat

Three of the state's largest school districts have extended students' Spring Break by a week in response to the threat of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

Anchorage, Fairbanks and the Kenai Peninsula Borough all made the announcement Thursday, the same day Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced that the state had its first positive test result for the new virus.

"After conferring with my superintendent colleagues in the other urban centers of Alaska and monitoring the University of Alaska response, I have come to the conclusion that for the health, safety and well-being of our students closure for one more week is the best decision," wrote Dr. Karen Gaborik, Superintendent of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

"KPBSD will close all 42 schools to students March 16-20, 2020, to assist with flattening the infection curve, social distancing, and slowing the COVID-19 spread in our diverse communities," wrote John O'Brien, the Superintendent of Kenai Peninsula Borough schools. See the full statement here.

The Anchorage School District made its announcement at a press conference held by city Mayor Ethan Berkowitz. Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop said that because so many community members interact with ASD students and staff, it was important to make the decision, and to prepare for the potential of alternative delivery of classroom lessons, to slow the spread of the virus.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District told Channel 2 earlier in the day Thursday that it would make its decision Friday afternoon.

In the KPBSD, O'Brien says the district will implement a "Symptom-Free" Schools protocol. Under the protocol, students and staff should not be at schools or school activities if they have a temperature of 100 or greater, a cough, or a constantly runny nose.

All three districts said staff and student families would receive more communication from the district regarding the next steps as the situation develops.

