Back to school supplies: What businesses & non-profits are doing to help

(WSAZ)
By Patrick Enslow / KTUU
Published: Aug. 14, 2016 at 9:41 PM AKDT
With school starting very soon for many across the state local businesses and non-profits are doing what they can to help.

This Sunday Hair Science Barbershop and Barber School held a school supplies giveaway at Valley of the Moon Park.

“We gave out 111 book bags today. The line was crazy it was all the way to the parking lot, and he bags were gone in like the first 15 minutes,” said Hair Science owner Shawn Idom. “The need was definitely there, and we will probably need more next year."

Another school supply giveaway will be coming to the Anchorage area soon as Lutheran Social Services will be holding its annual HUGSS supply drive at East Anchorage High School.

HUGSS also known as Helping Us Give School Supplies starts at 9 a.m. on Aug. 16. Those looking to pick up supplies for their children will need to bring a proof of enrollment.

