One Anchorage ice cream shop has found a cool way of paying it forward. Craft ice cream shop, Wild Scoops, has a program where you can buy ice cream for First Responders and Healthcare workers. Buy a scoop for you and a Super Scoop for those on the front lines of the pandemic.

Wild Scoops drops off a pay it forward delivery of ice cream.

Watch the full story above.

