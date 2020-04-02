Sea ice gets battered in March, another storm moving in

The sea ice in the Bering Sea got broken up pretty well in March due to a series of storms that moved through the area. The change from the beginning of March to the end of March was dramatic.

According to Rick Thoman, a climate specialist with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy, the loss of sea ice from the first half of the month to the second half was record-breaking (in the satellite era).

Thoman compared the average ice extent in the first half of March to the average ice extent in the second half of March. “It typically it goes up the second half of March,” said Thoman. “Not only didn't it go up, but it was also 27 percent lower.” The only year that comes close to this big of a drop was 2002 when the sea ice extent fell 20 percent in March.

The annual sea ice maximum in the Bering Sea was reached on March 12, 2020, and it was 94 percent of the average annual maximum. This year’s ice extent was above the past two years but didn’t make the average extent.

“Really, it was only above normal the first part of February to the middle of March. Most of late January into early February was trying to catch up to normal,” said Thoman.

A large storm system is moving into the Bering Sea on Friday and will further break up the sea ice. Thoman says it’s unlikely that sea ice south of Point Hope will refreeze at this point in the season.

