Second COVID-19 related death reported for Providence Transitional Care Center

George Smith, an 81-year-old at Providence Transitional Care Center suffering from a brain injury, has died after testing positive for COVID-19, family members confirmed Friday.

Susan Peck, Smith's daughter, told Channel 2 Wednesday that finding out her father had tested positive for the virus felt like a death sentence. Smith was in palliative care at the hospital and had been calling out for his wife.

Family members were afraid they would never get to see him again, but Peck's 78-year-old mother was able to visit her husband of 60 years after dressing fully in personal protective equipment.

"You're never ready for that. Not at all," Peck told KTUU Wednesday. "But, hopefully, we can get closure and help my mom."

Smith passed away Thursday, becoming the 12th COVID-19 related death in Alaska. He was the father of three sons and one daughter.

“We are saddened by this loss and extend our condolences to all of their loved ones during this difficult time,” Providence spokesperson Mikal Canfield said in a prepared statement.

PTCC said Wednesday that it has 44 positive cases of the coronavirus at the facility with 26 cases in caregivers and 18 cases in residents. The facility has closed visiting hours with the exception of end of life visits.

“Sadly, we are announcing the death of another Alaskan today and I want the individual’s loved ones to know we are thinking of them,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said. “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been especially focused on the extra precautions that are needed to prevent the spread of this disease into our more vulnerable populations, including those in skilled nursing facilities like the PTCC.”

Zink said the state will continue to work with health officials at Providence as they monitor COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting a total of 625 resident cases, with 210 active cases. There have been a total of 51 Alaskans hospitalized with or suspected of having coronavirus, including 15 currently hospitalized.

