The second Krispy Kreme in Alaska is now open

The only thing shinier than the new conveyor belts and countertops is going to be the sweet glaze on those Krispy Kreme donuts that people in the valley can now get.

This is the second Krispy Kreme here in Alaska. It's located next to the Planet Fitness and Sonic in Wasilla.

Customers who enter the building will notice that there's no furniture yet, the manager says it'll be installed after the pandemic becomes less of a concern.

"Ss we're doing that, we want to make sure we're able to maintain our social distancing,” said Ginger Belisle, Wasilla Krispy Kreme General Manager. ”The best way to combat that is really just to keep placards on the floor, the dividers on the line, and let those people rotate through the store versus having them stay in."

Once everything is set-up, the staff is hoping the modern design of the new Krispy Kreme will make people want to sit down and relax in a similar way as you would see in a coffee shop, rather than just grabbing your donuts and going.

