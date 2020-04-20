Self-employed unemployment beginning to be processed

As the effects of coronavirus continue, thousands of Alaskans are still seeking unemployment benefits to make ends meet until normalcy returns. Increased efforts from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development should alleviate some of the high call volume that's been an issue since the virus came here, but at the same time the department now has more on its plate from expanded benefits.

Deputy Commissioner for Workforce Development, Cathy Munoz said they are beginning to process an anticipated 18,000 self-employed applications sometime the week of April 20th.

Munoz said the self-employed were not covered by UI before COVID-19. A system had to be set up before they could process those, but were still accepting applications before they could be processed.

While UI Call Center staffers get to work on those, she said they expect call volume is going to be high once again, and people will probably find themselves waiting on hold over the next couple of weeks.

That pressure should be lessened to some degree however. Munoz said they've brought on 100 more Call Center staffers over the past two weeks. She said that brings their total to about double the workforce than it was prior to the pandemic.

As of April 20th, she said 40,000 applications had been process in Alaska so far with 38,000 having received payment. All together, Munoz said over $40 million has been paid out.

For those looking to apply, she said the best way right now is to do so online. To help with calls over the phone, the Department has also implemented a virtual caller assistant to help people with frequently asked questions.

