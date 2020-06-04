Sen. Murkowski rallies for the Equal Rights Amendment to be signed into law

U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Ben Cardin of Maryland are rallying support for the Equal Rights Amendment to be signed into law.

According to EqualRightsAmendment.org, "The Equal Rights Amendment is a proposed amendment to the United States Constitution designed to guarantee equal legal rights for all American citizens regardless of sex. It seeks to end the legal distinctions between men and women in terms of divorce, property, employment, and other matters."

Alaska ratified the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972.

Murkowski spoke on the Senate floor Thursday, first by addressing the day's top headline, the protests happening across the U.S. Then she gave a brief history of the women's suffrage movement and the 19th amendment.

"We know we have more to do," said Murkowski.

Murkowski mentioned during her speech that today happens to be the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Currently, 38 states have ratified the Equal Rights Amendment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

