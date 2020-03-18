Sen. Murkowski reacts to latest coronavirus developments

While millions of Americans are holed up at home against the coronavirus, Senate Democrats are proposing a new aid package.

The legislation would allocate $750 billion to boost hospital capacity, unemployment insurance and other direct aid for American households, businesses and the health care industry.

The 100-member Senate was scheduled to meet and hold an evening vote -- a potentially stunning sight of people gathered. While different authorities around the country have issued conflicting advice, the government said at a Monday news conference that Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people over the next 15 days.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski spoke with Gray TV's D.C.bureau, saying we should have a short-term outlook on relief efforts against COVID-19.

"We have to be nimble in our response. I think it's important that we be looking at the very, very short-term," Murkowski said. "How are people being impacted today. And how can we be most responsive."

You can watch Sen. Murkowski's full interview above.

