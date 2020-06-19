Senator Gray-Jackson to introduce legislation designating Juneteenth as a State Holiday

A piece of Legislation next year is expected to be introduced by Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson to designate Juneteenth on June 19 as an annual official state holiday.

Currently, the third Saturday of June is only recognized as Juneteenth under a state statute.

“Establishing Juneteenth as an official day of recognition in Alaska not only acknowledges the wrongful enslavement of African-Americans but also recognizes there is still a lot of work that needs to be done in this country to establish equity for all Americans,” said Sen. Gray-Jackson in a press release.

According to History.com, “Juneteenth, short for “June Nineteenth”, marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.”

The day is recognized in 47 states and the District of Columbia, according to the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation. Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota are the only states without official recognition.

The 32nd Alaska Legislature is set to convene January 19, 2021.

