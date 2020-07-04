Senator Lisa Murkowski Shares a Message on Independence Day

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) today shared the following Fourth of July message with Alaskans:

“Happy Fourth of July! A day to celebrate America’s independence, freedom, and the ideals and values upon which our nation was built.

“Our celebrations this year will look different due to COVID—no Mount Marathon in Seward, and fireworks and parades will be limited or canceled. Many of our holiday traditions have been put on hold due to social distancing. But that doesn’t mean the day can’t still be memorable.

“As Alaskans, I hope we each take time to reflect on the lessons of our nation—from the founding to today, to even the national conversations that are taking place now. I am grateful to live in a nation that promises every American the opportunity for ‘life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.’ How we make good on that promise to all Americans is what defines us.

“Over the generations, we have worked to better attain the goal of equality for all. That work continues. And I am grateful that we as Americans are free to speak up and give voice to injustice and inequity.

“As I return home to Alaska for the next two weeks, I am reminded of how blessed I am to represent Alaskans as part of our incredible yet imperfect nation.

“From my family to yours—Happy Independence Day.”