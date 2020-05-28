Senators call for moment of silence for COVID-19 victims

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, stands to get a better view of video testimony by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, before the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
By  | 
Posted:

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - U.S. senators, including Lisa Murkowski and Brian Schatz, are calling for a moment of silence to honor those who have died from COVID-19.

The moment of silence is planned for noon Monday.

The U.S. on Wednesday surpassed 100,000 deaths related to the pandemic, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, says too many families have seen loved ones suffer or been unable to have proper memorials for those who have died. Murkowski and Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, are among a group of senators who also introduced legislation calling for the moment of silence.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus