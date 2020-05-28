Senators call for moment of silence for COVID-19 victims

U.S. senators, including Lisa Murkowski and Brian Schatz, are calling for a moment of silence to honor those who have died from COVID-19.

The moment of silence is planned for noon Monday.

The U.S. on Wednesday surpassed 100,000 deaths related to the pandemic, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, says too many families have seen loved ones suffer or been unable to have proper memorials for those who have died. Murkowski and Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, are among a group of senators who also introduced legislation calling for the moment of silence.

