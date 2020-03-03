UPDATE: Nome musher struck by snowmachiner, seriously injured outside Galena

Update: Alaska State Troopers say the driver of a snowmachine who allegedly struck a musher participating in the Serum Run outside of Galena has contacted Troopers and is cooperating with the investigation.

Original story:

A Nome musher participating in the Serum Run suffered serious injuries after being struck by snowmachine on her way from Ruby to Galena Sunday night according to Alaska State Troopers.

The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when Nome musher Kirsten Bey, 64, was struck by "an unknown snowmachiner" as she traveled from Galena to Ruby.

Another Serum Run participant traveling via snowmachine discovered Bey shortly after the collision and helped take her to Galena.

AST says the snowmachiner who struck Bey remained on the scene until Bey was taken to Galena.

Bey was medivaced from Galena to Fairbanks with significant injuries.

Troopers are now investigating, and attempting to determine the identity of the snowmachiner who struck Bey.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troopers in Galena at 906-656-1233.

