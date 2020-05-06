Settlement reached in case over increased rates at Pioneer and Veterans’ Homes

The Department of Law on Wednesday announced a settlement was reached in a court case that contested rate increases to Pioneer Homes and Veterans’ Homes.

The rate increases back in 2019 prompted some residents to pack their bags, as prices increased in some cases from $6,800 per month to $15,000 per month.

“The plaintiffs and the State have asked the court to approve this resolution calling for dismissal of the lawsuit,” said Attorney General Kevin Clarkson said in a prepared statement. “The parties agree that there is no benefit to continuing expensive and time-consuming litigation over rates that will no longer be in effect after July 1 of this year.”

Now the enactment of House Bill 96, which was signed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy on April 29, sets the Pioneer Home rates at a lower level. The bill also restricts future increases to home rates and ensures predictability for family planning.

“The new statutory rates will provide Alaskans with the predictability they and their families need in planning for care at Pioneers’ Homes or Veterans’ Home,” the plaintiff co-counsel Vance Sanders said in a statement. “That is the outcome we sought in this lawsuit, and are very pleased Alaskans will get that predictability, and fair treatment, through HB 96.”

The settlement was reached as the new law resolves most of the claims made in the class action Rider v. Dunleavy case. Since this case is being dismissed “with prejudice” this same case can’t be filed in court again.

