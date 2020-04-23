Seven Alaska organizations to get help from the Alaska Airlines Foundation

The Alaska Airlines Foundation is awarding $315,000 to 23 nonprofits in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington.

Here are the seven Alaskan organizations receiving grants:



"AK Can Do" Fund for COVID-19 Response - Alaska Community Foundation/United Way



Abused Women's Aid in Crisis – COVID-19 Response



Covenant House Alaska



Fairbanks Community Food Bank – COVID-19 Response



Lutheran Social Services of Alaska, Inc. – Food Pantry



Armed Services YMCA Of Alaska - Food Pantry



Southeast Alaska Food Bank - COVID-19 Pandemic Relief

Of the $315,000, Alaska non-profits will be receiving $90,000.

"COVID-19 has had a profound impact on individuals and the world around us – from jobs, to education, to paying rent and getting food on the table," said Diana Birkett Rakow, chair of the Alaska Airlines Foundation Board of Directors. "We're honored to support these nonprofit organizations, and their teams, at the forefront of helping individuals and families through crisis."

These LIFT grants are in response to community needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic such as food insecurity, shelter, remote educational support, and other needs.

