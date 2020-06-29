Several trails in Kenai National Wildlife Refuge open for first time since Swan Lake Fire

The U.S. Department of the Interior says it is reopening trails in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge after they were damaged in the 2019 Swan Lake Fire.

In an announcement made Friday, Refuge Manager Andy Loranger said the trails required extensive work before they were safe to reopen.

“The Refuge trail crew has done outstanding work over the last two months, and we are thrilled that these popular trails are again open,” Loranger said in a prepared statement.

Skyline trail, Hideout trail and a portion of the Fuller Lakes trail are now accessible to hikers. The department says Surprise Creek trail and parts of the Kenai River and Seven Lakes trail have not been reopened as more repair work is being conducted this summer.

While popular trails are now open, officials say people should still take precautions on the hike and pay attention to possible hazards like fire-weakened trees or deep ash pits that could cause burns.

