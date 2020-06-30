Seward Alehouse en route to reopening after bartender tests positive

As of Tuesday, there were 22 active cases of COVID-19 in the town of Seward. With Fourth of July weekend coming up, many events are canceled and many establishments are closed in the wake of the local outbreak.

Recently, DHSS announced that people who went to the Seward Alehouse and Yukon Bar on certain dates should get tested, as one worker at each of these businesses tested positive.

According to Sol Demoss, a co-owner of the alehouse, the bartender who got sick was the only one. However, all of his employees have been tested more than once since it was discovered.

He also confirmed that the bartender is Blackwater Railroad Company's lead singer, Tyson Davis, who told KTUU reporters that he is on a path towards recovery.

It's a bad time to shut down, Demoss said, because of the usually busy weekend ahead.

"We're a year-round business in a seasonal town and we really depend on summer dollars," he said, "especially this week. It's the biggest week of the year, so financially it's a huge hit for us."

Demoss said the hope is to return on July 5. Once they eventually do, he said they'll only operate at 50% capacity, follow their own cleaning protocols, and have a local cleaning service do a surface spray with hospital-grade cleaner biweekly.

Channel 2 reporters reached out to the Yukon Bar for comment and have not heard back as of 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The same cleaning company, AK Extreme Micro-clean has been working long hours cleaning both the Yukon Bar and the Seward Alehouse along with over half a dozen other local businesses according to Operations Manager Mallory Rangel.

She confirmed the new company cleaned both bars with a special hospital-grade cleaner that attacks germs on the molecular level.

"It's an atomizer system," Rangel said, "So it's breaking down a chemical to the atomic level, and it's going to break it down to the level of COVID-19. So it's breaking it to 15 microns thick."

Rangel said it's such a small particle they use to clean, that it sticks to pores in the surfaces it touches. So for two weeks after spraying, it remains on the surface killing germs she said.

