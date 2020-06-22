Seward Highway closed near Portage exit due to collision

Mile 81 of the Seward Highway has been closed down near the Portage exit area due to what Anchorage Police are calling a serious injury collision.

APD is saying there have been two fatalities in the collision with at least four victims with unknown conditions at the hospital. Traffic investigators are at the accident to investigate the cause of the collision.

The police responded to the accident at 2:53 p.m. Monday and say the highway will be shut down in all directions for several hours.

APD said traffic will be impacted for a while as they respond to the collision.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.