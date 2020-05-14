Alaska SeaLife Center to reopen next week

Starting next Wednesday the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward will reopen with limited capacity. The reopening follows the guidelines of the state's second phase of reopening by keeping the visitor capacity below 25%. Visitors to the center must also make a reservation online before being able to access the center.

“After two months of being closed to the public, we are excited to reopen our doors to share our educational mission as well as support Alaskans who have been hunkered down for so long,” Tara Riemer, ASLC President and CEO said in a press release. “The health, safety and wellbeing of every guest is our utmost priority. While we are taking a cautious approach to reopening, we aim to still deliver a world-class experience for visitors.”

Visitors to the center can also expect several other changes. Not only will physical distancing measures be in place but there will be a one-way visitor flow, online tickets only and all visitors over 2-years-old must wear a mask. Some exhibits, like the interactive fish boat exhibit, will also remain closed and the center's touch tank will be visible but not accessible to touch. The Haul-Out Cafe will be closed and no outside food or beverages are allowed in the building.

While the center hasn't been receiving new visitors lately, they have taken in a newborn harbor seal pup this month. The pup was rescued in Haines on May 3 and is on its way to recovery at the SeaLife Center's Wildlife Response Program. The pup is the smallest harbor seal the rescue program has taken in and was believed to be only a few days old when she was rescued.

