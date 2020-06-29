Seward cancels all 4th of July activities amid coronavirus concerns

The Seward Chamber of Commerce has canceled its modified 4th of July events this coming weekend amid coronavirus concerns.

The Chamber canceled the annual Mt. Marathon race back in May, along with the annual parade. It had been planning to host vendors and fireworks through the popular holiday weekend as well.

"As Seward continues to see an increase of positive cases of COVID-19, the Chamber has decided to move away from our mitigation efforts and, instead, cancel the 4th of July in Seward," the announcement read.

Friday, the State of Alaska recommended Alaskans who had visited two Seward bars on certain days be tested for COVID-19. The announcement came a day after the lead singer for a popular band that had played at one of the venues said he had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Seward has had 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as listed in state health department records, which document a case in the community a patient permanently resides in. Six of those cases are currently listed as "active."

The community of fewer than 3,000 permanent residents saw three confirmed cases in late March and early April, and then went two months without a confirmed case. In the last five days, six cases have been reported to the state. This story was written before the state updated its web site with the information for tests confirmed on Sunday, June 28.

