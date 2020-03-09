Ship turned away by Asia ports carrying new crew to Alaska

Officials say a cruise ship turned away from ports in Asia over virus fears will be cleaned to federal standards and carry a different crew when the vessel docks in Alaska.

The Juneau Empire reports the MS Westerdam will undergo a cleaning protocol approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before arriving in Juneau around March 22.

The ship was denied access to five ports over concerns about the virus that causes the disease called COVID-19.

The CDC says one passenger had a false-positive test result.

An Alaska health official says a new crew is running the ship.