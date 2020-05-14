APD: One man hurt in shooting at the Holiday Station in Mountain View

Anchorage police are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to a call of a shooting at the Holiday Station in Mountain View around 1:40 a.m.

"Upon arrival, officers rendered aid to the victim and he was transported by medics to the hospital with life-threatening injuries sustained from gunshot wounds to the upper body," police said in a press release.

Police have not made an arrest in the shooting investigation yet.

APD says from what they can gather, two men got into some kind of interaction when a gun was pulled out. Police say the suspect shot the man then fled the scene.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including surveillance video, is asked to call Dispatch at 311.

