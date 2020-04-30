Siblings start nonprofit to aid Alaska's healthcare workers during pandemic

On Thursday afternoon, the Morris siblings made a donation at the Blood Bank of Alaska, but it wasn't blood that they were contributing.

Jacob Morris holds a 3D printed plastic band that allows face masks to sit more comfortably.

Instead, 11-year-old Jacob and 13-year-old Saige were dropping off an envelope of 3D-printed plastic bands, meant to easily fit onto medical face masks. The purpose of the small plastic pieces is to alleviate pain, pressure, and irritation behind the ears.

"It's just so cool that we get to help people in need at this time," Saige said. "We're both scouts, and we really care. Our mom is also a really caring person and she loves helping people, so we do too."

Jacob is the one who runs the printers. Since the quarantine began, he has gone from making masks out of tissues, staples and rubber bands to making a full plastic version with a replaceable filter, but the process wasn't without some issues.

"We didn't actually have doctor-approved filters," Jacob said.

He said that to start, it took about three dollars worth of plastic and a nine-hour wait. Often, he would come back to find that there was a problem during the printing process. Looking for a way to assist medical workers, the duo moved on to other products, specifically, the plastic bands that can make approved masks more comfortable.

"I've been printing them for probably a month-and-a-half now, from 5 in the morning until 10 at night," Jacob said.

So far, the siblings' new nonprofit, SayJay 3D Prints, has completed about 1000 bands, and 800 of those have already been hand-delivered to hospitals and treatment centers in the area.

Jacob made the initial investments with his own money, even going so far as to buy an extra printer, but now he and his sister are relying on public donations to continue operating their equipment and to keep the deliveries coming.

Their most recent funding comes from the Anchorage Central Labor Council, which awarded the pair $1000 after Thursday's delivery to the Blood Bank of Alaska. Vice President Brandon McGuire was there to hand over the check in person.

"What you can see in these two kids is people who look at a crisis situation and try to make something good out of that," he said. "To say that I'm kind of awe-struck at their giving nature would be an understatement."

You can reach their new business at SayJay3DPrints@gmail.com.

