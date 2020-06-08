'It's not my job to hate them': Sister of retired police officer slain in St. Louis reacts to charges

The family of a former police chief - who led a St. Louis-area department after working in the city for more than 30 years and was fatally shot during riots there last week - is one step closer to justice after officials announced charges in the case.

"What I'm happy about," said Christine McQueen, sister of Capt. David Dorn, "is they caught the young man that shot my brother. But the bad part about it is, he's 24 years old, and he's taken my brother's life."

Dorn, who was 77 years old at the time of his death, was part of a group that responded to a reported looting at his friend’s pawn shop during a violent protest in St. Louis last week. He was fatally shot outside the store by one of the several different people involved in the burglary.

"I believe in my heart when people do wrong, they will pay for it," McQueen said. "So it's not my job to hate them. I wish I could, I do. I wish I could, but I don't."

Authorities on Sunday announced the first set of charges in the case. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Circuit Attorney's Office issued charges against Stephan Cannon, 24, including but not limited to one count of first-degree murder, one count of burglary and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm; and Jimmie Robinson, 27, including but not limited to one count of burglary, one count of armed criminal action and one count of stealing.

Still, McQueen said that as she mourns the loss of her brother, with whom she'd spoken just days before his death, she cannot find it in her heart to "hate" those involved in Dorn's killing.

"For that young man to do that, that's horrible," she said, "but I can't hate him, because I guess God won't let me. But I am happy that he will get what he deserves. He will deserve anything he get."

McQueen said she hopes Dorn's legacy lives on, and that people remember his commitment to community by dedicating his life to the police force.

"His body is gone, but he's still here, with me," McQueen said. "So, that young man didn't take everything, because he'll always be with me.

"He's right here," she said, pointing to her heart, "and nobody can take that from me, because I'll have that until the day I die."

A memorial for Dorn is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in St. Louis.

