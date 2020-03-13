Sitka Assembly agrees to pay $4.1M over physician compensation

SITKA, Alaska - An Alaska city plans to pay $4.1 million to the federal government to resolve outstanding liabilities related to physician compensation violations.
The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported the Sitka Assembly approved the payment from a $4.5 million escrow account established to cover obligations from the sale of Sitka Community Hospital.
The debt to the government resulted from physician Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements discovered during a merger between the community hospital and Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium.
The transfer from the city's general fund will be replenished by contributions from the consortium and a municipal tobacco tax.