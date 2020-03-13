Sitka Assembly agrees to pay $4.1M over physician compensation

An Alaska city plans to pay $4.1 million to the federal government to resolve outstanding liabilities related to physician compensation violations.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported the Sitka Assembly approved the payment from a $4.5 million escrow account established to cover obligations from the sale of Sitka Community Hospital.

The debt to the government resulted from physician Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements discovered during a merger between the community hospital and Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium.

The transfer from the city's general fund will be replenished by contributions from the consortium and a municipal tobacco tax.