Six harbor seal pups are recovering at the Alaska SeaLife Center

In the first half of June, six harbor seal pups were admitted to the Alaska SeaLife Center’s Wildlife Response Program.

The program’s main focus is to help animals recover.

ASLC says five pups were found stranded in the Cook Inlet area. And most recently a male pup was found in Juneau.

“All of the seals admitted to the program arrived malnourished and dehydrated, but with no other significant injuries. The pups are all in similar stages of recovery, receiving fluids, and supplemental tube feedings. The goal is to increase their weight, boost their immune systems, and then teach them to fish before they can hopefully be released back to the area they were found stranded,” said ASLC in a press release.

The center says the current COVID-19 pandemic has hit it pretty hard. ASLC says interns and volunteers could not come to the center, and because of this, the core Wildlife Response Team is working long hours to care for these six new seal patients and an adult sea otter.

ASLC is calling on the community to help donate to the Wildlife Response Program through ASLC’s website.

