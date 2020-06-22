Six new cases of COVID-19 announced by DHSS

The State of Alaska has announced six new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

Three are in the Municipality of Anchorage, two in the Mat-Su, and one in the North Slope Borough.

The six new cases bring the state's total to 761cases. Of that total, 258 cases are still considered "active" and 491 are recovered.

DHSS says about 90,824 tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in Alaska.

No new deaths were reported on the state's COVID-19 Data Hub. Twelve Alaskans have died from COVID-19 since March.

The state reports that 13 Alaskans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, or are suspected of having it. In all, total hospitalizations are at 62.

