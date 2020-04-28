Six new cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS Tuesday

As local governments begin adjusting to the loosening of statewide health mandates, six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in four communities were reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Tuesday, bringing Alaska's case count to 351.

Anchorage: 3

Chugiak: 1

North Pole: 1

Petersburg: 1

Of Tuesday's newly reported cases, five are male — two aged 30-39, one aged 40-49, and two aged 50-59 — and one is female, aged 20-29.

The source of acquisition for all six cases is unknown and under investigation.

10 confirmed cases were reported as having recovered in the previous 24-hour reporting period. No new hospitalizations of confirmed cases or deaths or hospitalizations reported.

Recovered: 228

Confirmed cases hospitalized: 37

Current confirmed cases or Persons Under Investigation hospitalized: 16

Deaths: 9

Alaska COVID-19 active cases, recovered cases, and deaths as of Tuesday, April 28, 2020 (From Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

Cases reported as recovered are not subtracted from the total case count which is cumulative.

There are 114 active cases in Alaska as of the most recent 24-hour reporting period.

17,089 tests have been completed statewide since March 2 according to DHSS data.





Combined daily testing data from hospitals, commercial labs, and state labs as of Tuesday, April 28, 2020 (from Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

Municipality of Anchorage: 175



Anchorage: 157

Chugiak: 6

Eagle River: 9

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 19



Anchor Point: 1

Homer: 2

Kenai: 4

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 81



Fairbanks: 63

North Pole: 17

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1



Delta Juncton: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Northern Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 50



Juneau: 27

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1

