Skagway plans aid to locals hit by virus fallout

An old Gold Rush community in southeast Alaska that has built its economy around summer cruise ship tourism plans to use some of its share of federal coronavirus relief aid to help residents pay their bills.

It's a move a city official says could help preserve Skagway.

The city, with an estimated 1,100 year-round residents, recently posted an application online inviting locals impacted by the pandemic to apply for aid to help with expenses such as housing, utilities, insurance, food or child care.

The program is intended to help residents stay in Skagway through the winter

