Ski area at Alyeska Resort closed for the remainder of the winter season

Alyeska Resort announced Wednesday morning it’s closing its ski area for the remainder of the winter season.

The resort says the closure is a direct response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post the resort said the following:

“As of today, March 18, 2020, all Alyeska Resort mountain operations, including lifts, aerial tramway, rentals, Mountain Learning Center and restaurants will be closed. Our decision to close the resort was not easily made but we feel these measures are necessary out of concern for the health and safety of our community, guests, employees, and the surrounding communities of Southcentral Alaska.”

Alyesak Resort have also closed all dine-in restaurants until March 31. It says you can still over to-go orders from the Aurora Bar & Grill, Carve (outside of the Daylodge) and Tramway Café.

It announced other closures on Facebook.

