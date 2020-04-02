Snow City, Spenard Roadhouse and South to temporarily close

South, Spenard Roadhouse, and Snow City Cafe announced Thursday they are temporarily suspending operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will start at the end of service on April 3, 2020.

That means 300 employees are now without jobs.

On each restaurant's Facebook page, they thanked their employees, guests, vendors, and partners.

"These past few weeks have been like nothing we've seen before. Everyone is doing the best they can and having to make hard decisions that they never dreamed of making. Through it all, our dedicated team kept showing up, our guests kept showing up, and we kept serving food and drink because that's what we love to do," the post read.

"As much as we love seeing you, we need to stay healthy and we need you to stay healthy. We want to be here for you when this is over, and with that in mind, we will gently close our doors for a while," the post goes on to say.

Crush Wine Bistro and Cellar, also owned by the same company that owns South, Spenard Roadhouse and Snow City Cafe, will remain open for the time being.

