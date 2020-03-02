Snow for the morning commute before our latest cold snap tonight

While under mostly cloudy skies Monday in Anchorage we will see a high near 25 degrees.

We are expecting light snow to linger around the Anchorage Bowl Monday morning, finally tapering off around midday on Monday with an additional 1-3" of snowfall. This lingering means the Monday morning commute for those in Anchorage and surrounding areas will be impacted by snow and degraded driving conditions.

The National Weather Service has been issuing Special Weather Statements so that we can keep the public notified and up to date with the conditions. After these storms exit later today, we are looking at another significant change in our weather as our conditions look are calm again with more sunshine.

Then we can expect cold air moving down from the north and moving in behind these systems as we return to a cold-weather pattern for the rest of the week. This rush of cold air will cause very gusty winds through gaps and passes through Passage Canal including Whittier, Resurrection Bay, the Barren Island, Prince William Sound as well as other prone areas in Southcentral. Blowing snow in Whittier is especially of concern, with blizzard conditions possible there later this week. Winter looks to hang on a while longer in Southcentral.

For the extended period, storms over the western Aleutians move southeastward into the western Gulf, giving way to a ridge of high pressure moving into place over the Bering Sea by Friday morning. Further west of the high, more storms push in and help to force and move the high-pressure ridge towards the Alaska Mainland. Storms look to strengthen and could impact the southwest coast, and eventually the rest of the southern mainland, Saturday into Sunday.

Cloudy snowy skies early in Anchorage on Monday with temps in the low to mid 20's. Later on Monday, we could see some snow showers linger as storms exit off to the east while temperatures remain in the mid-'20s.

Monday night we drop down to 7 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies becoming mostly clear after Midnight while 15 mph winds lessen as well.

Mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday in Anchorage with a high temperature of 15 degrees. Mostly cloudy for Tuesday night as we drop down to -2 degrees with winds out of the north at 15 mph but with 25 mph winds along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations.

Looking ahead, we will be partly cloudy early on Wednesday but then becoming mostly sunny with a high of 12 degrees.

