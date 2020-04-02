Snow hits Southcentral today, large storm aimed at west coast Friday afternoon

Southcentral can expect to see snow through most of Thursday and into Thursday night. Anchorage is expecting about an inch of snow during the day and another 1-2 inches overnight. The Mat-Su Valleys is also looking at 1-2 inches on Thursday and 1-2 inches overnight. Areas on the Kenai Peninsula will see snow early in the day but it will likely turn to a mix of rain and snow for the afternoon.

A large storm system is headed toward western Alaska and expected to start impacting the west coast by Friday afternoon. A Winter Storm Watch is in place—as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday—for the southern Seward Peninsula, eastern Norton Sound and the Nulato Hills from Friday afternoon through late Saturday. Residents should expect heavy snow. The southern Seward Peninsula could see 13-17 inches of snow with this storm. Eastern Norton Sound and the Nulato Hills areas could see about 9 inches of snow, with localized amounts to 16 inches. Freezing rain and high winds are also likely for this region.

In the announcement about the Winter Storm Watch, the National Weather Services says travel in these areas “will be very difficult to impossible.”

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Timing and intensity may be uncertain so continued to monitor the latest forecasts.