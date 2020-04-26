Some Anchorage restaurants will see limited customers starting Monday

In accordance with the municipality's mandates select businesses that meet a certain criteria will be opening Monday. To the relief of many owners, restaurants are included in businesses allowed to see customers, but with some strict guidelines.

At Piper's Restaurant and Sports Lounge, Food and Beverage Manager, Cat Lehr said she and her staff spent most of the day Sunday setting up the restaurant to follow the new rules.

She said her employees are happy to get back to work, even though it means doing most tasks differently and serving customers who could potentially be carrying the coronavirus.

"It's a little scary, because none of us know what to expect," she said, "but as long as we maintain our good sanitary procedures, I think we're going to be okay."

New rules for restaurants include only allowing for 25% of building capacity to be seated and keeping tables ten feet apart from each other.

Lehr said they're lucky at Piper's because they have the floor space to do that. However, she said she's spoken to smaller establishments who worry they can't follow that rule simply because they don't have the space.

Lehr said they took out the bar stools because sitting there won't work under the new rules. All the tables there will only be placed for four and two people for now, because she said another requirement is only allowing people who live at the same address to sit with each other.

One mandate she said her and her employees don't think customer's will like is how they get the tables.

She said in order to be served, customers are required to make a reservation at which time they have to give their full name and phone number.

"I'm thinking people are not necessarily going to like it," she said,

"but the fact is, it's not our rule, it's the rule that we have to operate under, and every place you go is going to have to do the same thing."

While many establishments are able to partially open on Monday, several restaurants Channel 2 reached out to said they will not be opening as they further evaluate how to serve customers in a safe way.

