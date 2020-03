UPDATE

GCI says the issue has been fixed.

Officials say "customers may need to power off/on their phones if the service was not restored automatically."

Original Story

If you are having issues with your GCI service, you are not alone.

GCI says some customers are "experiencing interruptions to their 4G LTE voice and data services on handheld devices."

Technicians are working to get the service back for everyone as soon as possible.

