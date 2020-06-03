Some early sun, then clouds but we get warmer today

Mostly cloudy skies in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high of 64 degrees.

As we head into Wednesday, storms continue to weaken in Southcentral as they head eastward into the Gulf. The lessening of the pressure differences will allow for our winds to taper off as well as reduce our chances for showers and thunderstorms. Storms will move out of the north and into the southern part of the state on Thursday. Warming temperatures will contribute to daytime thunderstorms over the Copper River Basin on Thursday, and by Friday unstable storm energy will move over the Southcentral region. Chances for Thunderstorms will increase across most of the area by Friday afternoon, including the Copper River Basin, Mat-Su Valley, Chugach Range and the western Kenai.

For the extended period, Saturday through Wednesday, on Saturday and Sunday we will see storms over the eastern Bering Sea/Southwest Alaska that will impact sensible weather in the form of rain and wind for the area. By Sunday and Monday these storms have a chance of moving further east and into Southcentral causing for more rain and wind opportunities.

We will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday in Anchorage after some early sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the middle 60s with winds increasing to 15 mph but up to 30 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night as we drop down to 46 degrees with 15 mph winds that could gust to 25 mph.

Cloudy skies for Thursday with light winds and high of 64 degrees. Thursday night we drop down to 45 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Friday with light winds and a high of 67 degrees.

